A winter of heavier-than-normal snowfall has made a significant dent in the drought that afflicted Maine for most of 2016, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Last fall, southern Maine was considered to be in an extreme drought after an unusually dry summer. But the moisture from several big snowstorms this winter appears to have put the drought in retreat.

Click and drag the slider below to watch drought conditions melt away across the northeast over the course of the winter season:

* Includes the melted water equivalent of winter snowfall. March precipitation is as of March 30. SOURCE: National Weather Service, University of Nebraska National Drought Mitigation Center INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @vigorousnorth

