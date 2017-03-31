My wife and I are retired, and we totally agree with councilors Jill Duson, Nicholas Mavodones and Belinda Ray that our city should not pursue the $64 million school bond.

It is very clear that our city should apply for state funding for two of the four Portland elementary schools that need renovations and thus potentially reduce the borrowing and tax consequences of the $64 million bond. Schools are not the only need that our city faces.

Gene Fetteroll

Portland

