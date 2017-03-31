Anyone who continues to refer to the Affordable Care Act as “Obamacare” is part of the problem and not part of the solution.

Anyone who really wants to solve this problem realizes that it is something that needs to be dealt with in a rational method, and continuing to feed bloody red meat to the right-wing fanatics is not going to help this nation one bit.

Since the Portland Press Herald continues to use this term, you are contributing to the ongoing problems and are as much to blame as our politicians. Henceforth, please refer to it as “the Affordable Care Act” or “the ACA.”

David King

Bath

