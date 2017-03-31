It seems the new activist group Progressive Portland is making some liberals uncomfortable (“Letter to the editor: Liberal says he’s put off by Progressive Portland’s approach,” March 29). However, I think this group is serving an important role in broadening our political discourse. It is fighting hard for those issues that really matter to working families like mine who make Portland home.

In particular, my family appreciates Progressive Portland’s work to pass the four-school bond package. Yes, it will slightly increase our property taxes. But these schools cannot wait any longer.

If tax relief is to be found, let’s take that issue head-on, such as by advocating for the Legislature to create a local-option meals and lodging tax to broaden our revenue stream. The truth is, there isn’t much left in the Portland budget that can be cut without causing a great deal of pain.

Is Progressive Portland perfect? Of course not. Some well-meaning people have, at times, been unfairly caught up in the crossfire. But politics is a messy process, especially when a group is actually trying to do something.

Yes, the safe, incremental approach can be comfortable. However, one of the lessons we progressives must learn from the 2016 election is the errors of an overly technocratic approach that ignores popular opinion. People are dissatisfied with the performance of our economic system and our government.

Groups like Progressive Portland might make some people uncomfortable, but that is an unavoidable part of the process for fixing our broken systems.

Damon Yakovleff

Portland

Share