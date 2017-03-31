GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Michael Brantley’s long climb back could be over.

The Cleveland Indians left fielder will likely make the team’s opening-day roster – and could start the opener – following a spring in which he slowly worked himself back into shape after playing in only 11 games last year.

Brantley will travel with Cleveland to Texas this weekend as the AL champions prepare to start the season Monday against the Rangers. Manager Terry Francona doesn’t have to submit his roster until Sunday, but all signs are pointing to Brantley being on it.

Brantley initially hurt his shoulder while diving for a ball in the outfield in October of 2015. He had surgery but never got completely healthy last season, when he underwent an operation on his right biceps.

The Indians took a much more deliberate approach with him this spring, gradually building up strength in his shoulder.

RED SOX: Boston’s game against Washington at Nationals Park on Friday was canceled because of rain.

The teams are scheduled to play each other in an exhibition game Saturday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

MARINERS: Starter Drew Smyly will begin the season on the disabled list and could be out up to two months because of a strained left elbow.

General Manager Jerry Dipoto said that Smyly likely will miss six to eight weeks. He will rehab the injury and surgery is not expected, but he probably will get a second opinion.

PHILLIES: Ruben Amaro Sr., a gold glove shortstop for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1960s, has died. He was 81.

Amaro spent 58 years in the game, most of them with the Phillies. He won a gold glove for the Phillies in the season of their infamous collapse in 1964. He later became Philadelphia’s first base coach and was on the staff when the Phillies won their first World Series in 1980.

His son, Ruben Amaro Jr., was an assistant general manager and GM for the Phillies from 1999 to 2015. He’s now the first base coach for the Red Sox.

• Rookie outfielder/first baseman Brock Stassi had an emotional reaction after being named to Philadelphia’s opening day roster.

Video shows the former University of Nevada star tearing up and calling making the team “a dream come true” after six years in the minors.

The 27-year-old was a long shot to make it to the big leagues after being the 1,021st player picked in the 2011 draft.

RANGERS: Texas unexpectedly optioned reliever Keona Kela to Triple-A Round Rock. General Manager Jon Daniels says the move wasn’t based on performance.

Without being specific about why Kela was being sent down, Daniels and Manager Jeff Banister both spoke about clubhouse culture multiple times when being questioned about the decision. Both said Kela had an excellent spring and indicated that the move wouldn’t be permanent.

