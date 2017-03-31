CLEVELAND — LeBron James scored 34 points, Kyrie Irving dropped 24 and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a turbulent and troublesome March with an easy 122-105 win over the injury-weakened Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

James made 14 of 22 shots in 30 minutes as the Cavs ended a three-game losing streak and won for just the third time in eight games to end the month 7-10.

Cleveland's LeBron James, right, drives to the basket against the 76ers' Justin Anderson during the first half of their game in Cleveland on Friday night. The Cavaliers won 122-105 to halt a three-game losing streak. Associated Press/Tony Dejak

It’s been an alarming stretch for the NBA champions, who are running out of time to get tuned up for the postseason. But against the lowly Sixers, Cleveland regained some of its swagger.

Kevin Love added 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Cavs won their ninth straight over the Sixers.

Richaun Holmes and rookie Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 19 apiece for Philadelphia, which only dressed nine players.

RAPTORS 111, PACERS 100: DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points and Toronto rolled to its seventh straight home win over Indiana.

DeRozan was 11 of 26 from the floor to register his 30th game of 30 points or more this season, tying Vince Carter’s 2000-01 franchise mark. It was also DeRozan’s sixth 40-point game of the season.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for his team-leading 28th double-double, while Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Paul George led the Pacers with 28 points, while Jeff Teague added 19.

HORNETS 122, NUGGETS 114: Kemba Walker scored 31 points, and Marco Belinelli and Frank Kaminsky took over in the fourth quarter as host Charlotte preserved its slim playoff hopes with a win over Denver.

The Hornets shot 17 for 26 on 3-pointers, including 7 for 12 in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte trailed by eight entering the fourth but scored 12 straight points to take control.

PELICANS 117, KINGS 89: DeMarcus Cousins had 37 points and 13 rebounds in his first game against the Kings, and host New Orleans routed Sacramento.

Cousins had downplayed his first meeting with the team that drafted him in 2010 and traded him away in February, but his play looked inspired. He tied a career-high with five 3-pointers and executed a crowd-pleasing, cross-court bounce pass during a fast break.

KNICKS 98, HEAT 94: Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points, Courtney Lee added 20 and New York led nearly the entire game at Miami.

SPURS 100, THUNDER 95: Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, and visiting San Antonio rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter to beat Oklahoma City.

The Spurs never led until the final minute. LaMarcus Aldridge’s dunk with 20.7 seconds left put the Spurs up 96-95. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook drove to the hoop, but Aldridge blocked his shot. Leonard then drove the length of the floor, scored and was fouled. His free throw with 5.8 seconds left put the game out of reach.

Westbrook had 32 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for his 39th triple-double of the season. He needs two more to tie Oscar Robertson’s single-season record of 41 set during the 1961-62 season.

GRIZZLIES 99, MAVERICKS 114: Mike Conley scored 28 points, Zach Randolph added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and host Memphis clinched a playoff spot.

Memphis’ win, coupled with Denver’s 122-114 loss at Charlotte earlier Friday night, earned the Grizzlies their seventh straight postseason berth.

BUCKS 108, PISTONS 105: Khris Middleton hit a 3-pointer with 40.7 seconds left in overtime, rookie Thon Maker scored a career-high 23 points and Milwaukee beat visiting Detroit.

Middleton hit the 3 from the right wing after Maker tipped an offensive rebound right back to his teammate to save a crucial possession that started with a Middleton miss from nearly the same spot behind the arc.

It was a thrilling end to the month for the Bucks, who moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference after going 14-4 in March.

Tobias Harris scored 23 points to lead the Pistons in a game of wild of swings. Detroit trailed by 18 in the first quarter, then led by 10 in the fourth quarter before the Bucks finished with a flourish.

NOTES

TRAIL BLAZERS: Center Jusuf Nurkic has a broken right leg and will miss the rest of the regular season.

MAVERICKS: Guard Devin Harris was fined $25,000 over an altercation with an official that led to his ejection in a game against New Orleans.

LAKERS: Rookie center Ivica Zubac will miss the rest of the season because of a high ankle sprain.

