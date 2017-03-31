NEW YORK — Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist in regulation and then got the clinching goal in the shootout to lift Pittsburgh to a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Friday night, snapping the Penguins’ four-game skid.

Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust also scored for Pittsburgh, and Matt Murray stopped 30 shots for his 29th win of the season.

Pittsburgh defenseman Mark Streit, bottom, trips New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash during the second period of the Penguins' 4-3 win in overtime at New York.

Chris Kreider tied the score with 11.6 seconds left in the third period to force overtime. Nick Holden had a goal and an assist, Rick Nash also scored and J.T. Miller added two assists for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist finished with 32 saves as New York fell to 0-5-3 at home since beating Washington on Feb. 19.

Phil Kessel also scored in the tiebreaker for the Penguins, and Murray stopped Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello.

The victory pulled the Penguins out of a 0-2-2 skid and raised their record to 47-19-11. They remain in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

ISLANDERS 2, DEVILS 1: Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier each had a goal in a win at the Barclays Center in New York.

Adam Henrique scored for New Jersey.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1: Artemi Panarin had two goals, Corey Crawford made 32 saves and Chicago beat visiting Columbus.

Panarin scored in the opening minute, then added an empty-netter with 44 seconds left for his 28th goal of the season. Marian Hossa also scored in the first period for Chicago, and Patrick Kane assisted on all three goals.

Nick Foligno scored his 25th goal to end an eight-game drought and Sergei Bobrovksy made 21 saves, but the Blue Jackets lost for the second time in two nights.

NOTES

DEVILS: Patrik Elias, New Jersey’s all-time leading scorer, is retiring after a career that spanned almost two decades and included two Stanley Cup titles.

The 40-year-old native of the Czech Republic announced his retirement in a statement Friday. A free agent after last season, he had knee surgery in May and did not sign a contract this season.

Elias played all of his 18 NHL seasons with the Devils, becoming the team’s franchise leader in goals (408), assists (617) and points (1,025).

FLYERS: Philadelphia signed sought-after college center Mike Vecchione to one-year entry-level contract.

Agent Lewis Gross said in a text message to The Associated Press that Vecchione would play for the Flyers this season. Philadelphia has five games remaining. General Manager Ron Hextall confirmed that Vecchione would play for the team this season but added that the 24-year-old’s NHL debut probably wouldn’t come Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.

