The Portland Sea Dogs will add two hats to their rotation for the 2017 season.

For Saturday home games, the Sea Dogs will wear the “State of Maine” hat, which features a red brim with red backing, with a blue front featuring Slugger over the state of Maine logo.

For Sunday home games, the Sea Dogs will wear the kid-friendly hat, which features a larger version of the Slugger logo on a red front, with a blue brim and blue backing.

The new hats will complement the team’s traditional navy blue hat with the Slugger logo intertwined with a capital P.

