BASKETBALL

Red Claws lose to Swarm but still clinch title; Yabusele makes debut and scores 17 points

The Maine Red Claws fell behind early and trailed the entire game, falling to the Greensboro Swarm 122-105 on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Jordan Mickey, on assignment from the Boston Celtics, led the way with 24 points, while Guershon Yabusele, the 16th overall pick by the Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft made his Red Claws debut, scoring 17 points and grabbing nine boards in 25 minutes.

Despite the loss, Maine clinched its third straight Atlantic Division, when the Delaware 87ers lost to Raptors 905.

The Red Claws will be the No. 2 seed in the NBA D-League playoffs and will face either the Canton Charge or the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the opening best-of-three series.

HARNESS RACING

CANCELLATION: Winter storms forecast for Friday evening through Saturday afternoon forced the cancellation of Saturday’s live harness racing card at Scarborough Downs.

The Downs will remain opened for OTB wagering and all qualifying races were rescheduled for Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule opens with their first post time at 1:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

U.S. WOMEN: Brianna Decker broke a scoreless tie late in the second period and Nicole Hensley stopped 18 shots, lifting the U.S. over Canada 2-0 at Plymouth, Michigan, in the world championship opener for both teams.

The Americans started fast and strong just three days after averting a boycott with a four-year deal with USA Hockey.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Defensive end Dion Jordan was released by the Miami Dolphins

• The New Orleans Saints brought back former reserve quarterback Chase Daniel on a one-year contract.

• The Chicago Bears waived defensive lineman Ego Ferguson.

SOCCER

SCOTLAND: Celtic’s latest Scottish Premiership title was delayed after Aberdeen beat Dundee 7-0, but Celtic can claim the title Sunday with a win against Hearts at Tynecastle.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Rafael Nadal beat unseeded Fabio Fognini 6-1, 7-5. Nadal is 0-4 in finals at Key Biscayne, Florida, losing in 2005, 2008, 2011 and 2014.

He’s playing in the tournament for the 13th time – his longest title drought at any event.

