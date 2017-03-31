Most of Maine will be spared the big accumulations forecasters had predicted for a snowstorm Friday night into Saturday. But York County residents should prepare for up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service said, and Portland is likely to get 4 to 6 inches.

“Brunswick and Bath are only looking at 3 inches,” meteorologist Margaret Curtis said from the weather service office in Gray. The region from Augusta to Waterville may see as little as 2 inches.

“There is going to be a very sharp cutoff,” Curtis said. “There always has to be a northern edge and we’re right on it. The storm is just passing farther south than the ones we usually have.”

Snow was accumulating late Friday night, and it was, as predicted, wet and heavy. “We’re hearing reports of it sticking to trees,” Curtis said.

Despite temperatures hovering above freezing in Maine, the snow is unlikely to turn to rain, except in coastal areas such as Harpswell, she said.

Turnpike crews were out in almost full force.

On-street parking bans already had been declared for Brunswick and Falmouth from overnight Friday through Saturday evening.

This isn’t a dream snowstorm for Maine’s ski resorts, but Sunday River is likely to get 3 to 4 inches and Shawnee Peak could see 6 inches, Curtis said.

As for the extended forecast, Curtis said she could make no promises that this would be the last snow Maine will see this spring: “Tuesday night it does look like we have a chance for snow in the mountains.”

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s for the next week, she said. It might feel cold, but that is average for this time of year, she said.

“I have been telling people that I can guarantee it will warm up … by July.”

