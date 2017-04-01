A heavy, slushy snowstorm was the April Fool’s Day joke that greeted Maine Saturday morning, causing power outages and turning streets and sidewalks into a slushy mess.

By 8 a.m. the nor’easter had dropped 9.5 inches in Standish, 9.3 inches in Steep Falls, 7.8 inches in Portland, 8.3 inches in Hollis, 6.5 inches in Kennebunk and 6 inches in Lewiston.

The storm had knocked out power for 12,347 Central Maine Power customers as of 8 a.m., with most of the outages taking place after 4 a.m. Saturday. York County was hit hardest, with 6,723 outages. South Berwick, in the southern part of York County, had the most outages, at 1,748. By 10:30 a.m., the number of CMP outages had been reduced to 1,462 statewide.

The speed limit on the Maine Turnpike has been reduced to 45 mph from New Hampshire to New Gloucester.

The Portland International Jetport was open for business with only one or two flight cancellations.

“It will taper off to light showers in a few more hours, with light showers this afternoon,” said John Cannon, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray.

Tomorrow should be partly sunny with highs in the 40s. There is another chance of precipitation, mostly likely rain, Tuesday into Wednesday, Cannon said.

