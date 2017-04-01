One hundred and six years ago, my grandfather came to America. He was 15 years old and he came alone. There were no food stamps, no housing assistance, no medical care and certainly no cellphones.

The first thing he did was to get a job. The second thing he did was to learn to speak English. He managed to own a home and raise a family … and proudly waved only the American flag. He loved this country and embraced it.

On the evening news Wednesday, a group of people, including immigrants, were marching in Portland. A person in the group was waving a flag from the country of Sudan. If an immigrant truly wants to embrace America and make this country their home, then why are they waving the Sudanese flag?

Please, if you choose to live here, choose, also, to wave this country’s flag.

Pamela Brant

Westbrook

