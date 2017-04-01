ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Boston Red Sox have recalled infielder Steve Selsky from Triple-A Pawtucket and optioned infielder Marco Hernandez.

The moves, announced Saturday by Red Sox Manager John Farrell, finalize the team’s 25-man roster for Opening Day.

Selsky was optioned to Pawtucket earlier in the week, but Farrell ultimately decided he was worth bringing back.

Speaking at the Naval Academy before the Red Sox faced Washington in an exhibition game, Farrell said Selsky provides Boston with a right-handed bat that “gives us some balance to the bench.”

Farrell says Selsky’s ability to play first base was “another main component” in the decision.

He says the roster will remain in a state of flux for a couple weeks, but adds, “I’m excited about the group we’ll open up Monday with.”

Boston obtained the 27-year-old Selsky off waivers during the offseason.

• The Red Sox and Nationals took a memorable tour of the U.S. Naval Academy before engaging in one last inconsequential baseball game prior to opening day.

Playing within the guarded walls of the academy on Navy’s home diamond, the Nationals and Boston played to a 4-4 tie in a tiny stadium jammed with 1,030 fans – most of them Midshipmen in uniform.

Max Scherzer allowed two runs over five innings for Washington in a game called after nine innings.

• Red Sox lefty David Price missed the tour of the academy. Instead, he tested his injured left elbow by throwing from 90 feet.

The plan is for Price to throw two straight days, rest one day and throw twice more from a farther distance.

RAYS: Reliever Tommy Hunter, outfielder Peter Bourjos and first baseman Rickie Weeks, Jr. will be on Tampa Bay’s opening day roster after joining the Rays on minor league contracts.

The team said that Hunter, Bourjos, Weeks and catcher Jesus Sucre will be selected and added to the major league roster before Sunday’s season opener against the New York Yankees.

Meanwhile, reliever Brad Boxberger (right flexor strain), infielder Matt Duffy (recovering from Achilles surgery) and OF Colby Rasmus (recovering from hip surgery) will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list.

BLUE JAYS: Manager John Gibbons has received a contract extension through the 2019 season after guiding Toronto to the playoffs the last two years.

The team said there is a club option for the 2020 season. His contract had been restructured before the 2016 season.

METS: Right-hander Seth Lugo is headed for the disabled list to begin the season, sources said, which would give Rafael Montero the final remaining spot in the bullpen. Lugo underwent an MRI exam on Saturday that revealed no structural damage to his right arm, sources said. However, the Mets may place Lugo on the disabled list retroactively.

