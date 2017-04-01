Climb Aboard the Food Train. Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook is sponsoring the 6th annual food drive for the Westbrook Food Pantry. [email protected] westbrook.com. Saturday to April 7.

Buddhism Unwrapped. Practical aspects of being a Buddhist. $10 suggested donation. Merrymeeting Arts Center, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham, www.meetup.com/Buddhism-Unwrapped, 10-11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Pray Peace: A multimedia presentation. A compilation of the words of peace from several different traditions, featuring the Rev. Denise DeSimone. $20 suggested donation. Unity of Greater Portland, 54 River Road, Windham. [email protected] , Noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dances of Universal Peace. Chants from world spiritual traditions with simple circle dances. All dances taught. $5 to $15 sliding scale. Creating Space Yoga Studio, 1717 Congress St., Portland, www.facebook.com/PortlandMEDancesOfUniversalPeace, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

