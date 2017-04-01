HARTFORD, Conn. — Shawn Daly had two goals and three assists and Bowdoin beat Trinity 12-6 on Saturday for its sixth straight men’s lacrosse victory.

Jimmy Young, Brett Kujala and Matt Crowell each scored a pair of goals for Bowdoin (6-2, 4-1 NESCAC), which led 5-3 at halftime and broke the game open with four straight goals in the third quarter. Trinity is 2-6, 0-5 in the conference.

WESLEYAN 11, COLBY 6: Christian Barker scored five goals and Harry Stanton added four to pace the Cardinals (7-1, 3-1 NESCAC) over Colby (1-7, 1-4) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Colton Michel and Austin Sayre each had two goals and an assist for Colby.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

HAMILTON 13, BATES 5: Morgan Fletcher and Tatiana Bradley each scored three goals as the Continentals (6-3, 4-1 NESCAC) earned a victory over the Bobcats (6-4, 1-4) in Clinton, New York.

