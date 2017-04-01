A Maine state trooper who came to the aid of some drivers who had hit a deer Saturday delivered more than just roadside assistance.

The trooper, Tyler Maloon, helped deliver the Lombardi Trophy to an event in Bangor celebrating the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win.

In a Maine State Police Facebook post, Maloon said he was chatting with a couple he was taking to a gas station in Pittsfield after they hit a deer when they mentioned needing to bring a trophy to an event at the Cross Insurance Center.

“Naturally I ask, ‘What trophy?’ They then tell me he works for the Patriots and that the Lombardi Trophy is in my cruiser! My mind was blown. Seriously, what are the odds?” Maloon said.

The trophy was expected to be on display at the Cross Insurance Center ballroom from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

