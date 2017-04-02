KENNEBUNKPORT – This lovely, 4,246-square-foot contemporary was twice recently a host site for gourmet Art of Dining events, presented by the annual Kennebunkport Festival. This is an honor comparable to being chosen as the Portland Symphony Orchestra showhouse. Clearly, the home is the perfect place to entertain.

Close to landmark Walker’s Point, and a short walk to the shore at Cleaves Cove, the property enjoys a prime location in one of southern Maine’s most desirable oceanside towns. And the setting is equally appealing: A well-screened, private double lot that combines natural landscaping and handsome hardscaping with features including an inground pool and patio; a hot tub; a cool, shingled shed; and even a little pond you can skate on or take a dip in.

A wonderful blend of midcentury modern design and 2017 sleekness, the open-concept, south-facing, H.H. Brown-built (1975) home is thoroughly updated, and many-splendored. The sunny great room is truly the heart, with its granite, gas-fireplace sitting area rich in built-ins. The cork-floored, cook’s kitchen has stainless appliances and Corian counters, and a long, butcher block island with a JennAir gas cooktop. Diagonal beams in the sloping ceiling suggest a huge beach umbrella, just as smooth-stone cabinet pulls allude to the sea.

The adjacent, crimson-walled living room has its own gas fireplace, also stone, and a dining recess. A triangular screened porch reflects the beach motif. Bedrooms are in the east wing, where the elevated master suite is a 1,000-square foot stunner. There’s a (multipurpose) home gym section, a gorgeous bath whose entrance is a dressing room/hall lined with built-ins; a private balcony, and a bedroom with a wood-burning fireplace.

The home at 21 Elizabethan Drive, Kennebunkport, is listed for sale at $1 million by Michael P. Thomas of Keller Williams Realty. An Open House will be held from noon to 2 p.m. today, Sunday April 2.

For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Michael at 710-8290, 879-9800, or at [email protected].

The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Please send suggestions for feature homes to [email protected].

Share