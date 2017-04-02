The taskmaster toddler of “The Boss Baby” dethroned Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at the box office with a $49 million debut, handing its star Alec Baldwin what President Trump might call a “huge” No. 1 opening.

Paramount Pictures suffered another flop with its controversy-plagued “Ghost in the Shell.”

'Boss Baby' characters Tim, voiced by Miles Bakshi, right, and Boss Baby, voiced by Alec Baldwin in a scene from the animated film. Associated Press via Dreamworks Animation Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The DreamWorks Animation release from 20th Century Fox, starring Baldwin as a suit-clad baby, narrowly edged out the previous two-week leader, according to studio estimates Sunday. The live-action “Beauty and the Beast” took in $48 million in its third weekend.Despite the popularity of “Beauty and the Beast” (nearly $400 million domestically in 17 days, and $876.3 million globally), “Boss Baby” was able to attract its own family audience.

Aronson credited that partly to the appeal of Baldwin, whose impression of Trump on “Saturday Night Live” has lately been ubiquitous. “Boss Baby” also evokes Baldwin’s old “Glengarry Glen Ross” character with quips like “Cookies are for closers.”

– From news service reports

