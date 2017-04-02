Maine State Police are investigating the death of a Burnham woman after an intruder entered her home early Sunday, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.
Joyce Wood, 72, called 911 between 3 and 4 a.m. Before police arrived at the house on South Horseback Road, family members had placed Wood in a vehicle in the driveway, where she died, McCausland said in a news release.
A trooper and Waldo County deputy arrived shortly afterward and found a young woman inside the home. She was questioned for several hours and released.
An autopsy was performed on Wood at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta, but the results are being withheld, McCausland said.
Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, state police cruisers were seen parked at the end of a driveway on Winnecook Road, opposite the Burnham Town Office. Traffic cones had been placed near a pair of rubber camouflage hunting boots in the middle of the road.
About quarter-mile from the house, a trooper and a tracking dog were seen walking along the road. In addition, state police cruisers were seen entering and exiting driveways of homes and three were parked at the end of a driveway on South Horseback Road.
Officials from the Unity Fire Department closed off South Horseback Road to traffic, on the Unity end of that road.
