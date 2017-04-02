KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Weary from three months of winning, Roger Federer hit one last shot Sunday, whacking a celebratory forehand into the stands to punctuate his victory over Rafael Nadal in the Miami Open final.

Now comes a well-deserved two-month break.

“I’m not 24 anymore,” Federer said. “I need a rest. My body needs healing.”

He’s not complaining. At 35, Federer is playing some of the best tennis of his career – so good he’s even dominating his longtime nemesis. Federer beat Nadal for the third time this year, 6-3, 6-4, to become the oldest men’s champion in the 33-year history of the tournament.

Federer also defeated Nadal in the Australian Open final in January, and two weeks ago en route to the BNP Paribas Open title. He’s the first three-time champion this year on the men’s tour – and ready for a break.

The father of four plans to skip the bulk of the clay-court season before returning for the French Open in late May.

“I want to stay healthy,” Federer said. “When I’m healthy and feeling good, I can produce tennis like this. If I’m not feeling this good, there’s no chance I’ll be in finals competing with Rafa.”

Federer said he arrived at Key Biscayne with low expectations, given his heavy workload of late, and felt tired in the final. Humid, 85-degree weather didn’t help.

He won anyway.

“On the big points I was just maybe a little bit better,” Federer said. “It was more of a fight mode I was in today trying to stay afloat. It has been a draining week.”

Federer also won the Miami Open in 2005 and 2006. Nadal fell to 0-5 in Key Biscayne finals, including in 2005 against Federer. He was also runner-up in 2008, 2011 and 2014.

