A fire that broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday at Perry Transport Inc. in Poland was brought under control.

Lake Region Maine Alert, a twitter account managed by towns in the Sebago Lakes region, tweeted that the fire at 4 Springwater Road had been knocked down. Firefighters from Otisfield and Casco began to return to their stations a little before 10 p.m.

Poland firefighters had requested mutual aid from Minot, Auburn, New Gloucester, Casco, Gray, Mechanic Falls and Lisbon after receiving reports that four tractor-trailers at the trucking company were on fire. The extent of the fire damage was not known.

Perry Transport Inc. is a privately owned company that hauls Maine construction industry materials, according to its website.

Poland’s fire chief could not be reached for comment Sunday night.

Share