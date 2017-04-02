WALDOBORO — Five people escaped unharmed from a blaze that destroyed a historic Waldoboro home Sunday morning

The Reed Mansion at 60 Glidden St. was consumed by flames despite the efforts of 10 fire departments. The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m.

The Reed Mansion in Waldoboro is engulfed in flames Sunday morning. Photo by Mike MacDonald

Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer said the cause of the fire, which is not suspicious, is under investigation by the Maine Fire Marshal’s office.

According to neighbor Martin Imm, five people were staying in the building. “Luckily they became aware of the fire and escaped through a new emergency path that had been recently put in,” Imm said.

He said they were all staying on the second floor, and noticed there was smoke in the main stairway that led to the front door.

The Reed Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which describes it as a large Federal-style timber-frame house situated above the Medomak River.

The house was built between 1808 and 1820, according to the register. It was the home of Col. Isaac Reed, who, according to the register, was one of the most influential men in Waldoboro in the early 1800s.

“He was a patron of genteel culture, an arbiter of puritanical religion, and indefatigable lawyer, a respected colonel in the local militia, and influential politician,” according to the federal register.

The mansion was owned by Daniel Goldenson of Goldenson Partners LLC of Damariscotta. The house was assessed by the town at $280,000.

Goldenson presented a site plan last year to the Waldoboro Planning Board for developing the mansion as an inn.

Smeltzer said the owner was planning to move into the renovated property in a few weeks.

A steady stream of cars flowed along Glidden Street on Sunday as onlookers wanted a glimpse at the remains of the building.

Share