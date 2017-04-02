Maine State Police are searching for a New Hampshire woman they allege stole hundreds of dollars from her Maine employer.

State police from Troop A, which is based in York County, say that Lynda Phillips, 44, of Rochester, New Hampshire, has been missing since she stole about $1,600 in cash and lottery tickets from her employer in Lebanon. The employer is not being identified.

In February, state police began to investigate Phillips. Now, state police say she could be living in the Rochester area, but are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Police have obtained a felony warrant charging Phillips with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper John Darcy at 657-3030 or the Rochester Police Department at 603-330-7127.

