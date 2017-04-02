ST. LOUIS — When it was over, when the numbers were finalized and the contract was ready, Yadier Molina cried tears of joy.

Molina and the St. Louis Cardinals announced a new deal Sunday that adds $60 million over three seasons through 2020, increasing the likelihood that the catcher will finish his decorated career with his only major league team.

“This is a special day. I can’t be more happy than I am right now,” Molina said. “This is a dream come true. I always wanted to be here. … It was a hard week, going back and forth with feelings. But I’m just glad that we got it done because this is the right place to be.”

Molina’s previous deal called for a $14 million salary this year and a $15 million mutual option for 2018 with a $2 million buyout. But neither side had any interest in messing with the option, preferring an extension of their long-running partnership.

Under the new contract, the 34-year-old Molina will make $20 million in each of the following three seasons.

SALARIES: An Associated Press study of big league contracts shows the New York Yankees aren’t among baseball’s top two payrolls for the first time in nearly a quarter-century.

The Los Angeles Dodgers topped the major leagues for the fourth straight opening day but dropped to $225 million, the AP study showed Sunday. That’s the Dodgers’ lowest payroll since 2013.

Detroit is second at $199.75 million and the Yankees, in the midst of a turn toward youth, are third at $195 million. The Yankees had not been outside the top two since 1993, and their opening-day payroll had not dropped this low since 2007, according the AP’s calculations. New York topped opening-day payrolls from 1999-2013 before falling behind the Dodgers each year since 2014.

INDIANS: Catcher Roberto Perez and Cleveland agreed to a $9 million, four-year contract that includes club options for 2021 and 2022.

After spending nearly three months on the disabled list following thumb surgery, Perez became a key contributor last season during the Indians’ postseason run. With Yan Gomes on the DL, the 28-year-old Perez started all 15 games in the postseason. He hit two home runs in Game 1 of the World Series.

TWINS: Minnesota placed left-hander Glen Perkins on the 60-day disabled list because of a left posterior shoulder strain, a byproduct of his recovery from surgery last season to repair a torn labrum.

BLUE JAYS: Toronto finalized its Opening Day roster, placing closer Roberto Osuna on the 10-day disabled list because of a sore neck and releasing outfielder Melvin Upton Jr.

WHITE SOX: Pitcher Carlos Rodon was placed on the 10-day disabled list by Chicago because of bursitis in his left biceps.

REDS: Cincinnati reassigned pitcher Bronson Arroyo to Triple-A Louisville, but he could be back in the majors next weekend if he has no setbacks during his workouts.

Arroyo is trying to come back from Tommy John surgery more than two years ago. He signed a minor league deal with Cincinnati and could be added to the roster next weekend.

BRAVES: Atlanta set its opening day roster by recalling catcher Anthony Recker to fill out the bench and assigning right-handed pitcher David Hernandez to Triple-A.

NATIONALS: Right-handed starter Joe Ross was optioned to Triple-A and right-hander Jeremy Guthrie was reassigned to minor league camp.

