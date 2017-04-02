CLEVELAND — LeBron James made a big 3-pointer in the final minute of the second overtime and scored 41 points to offset 43 by Indiana’s Paul George, and the Cleveland Cavaliers opened their April schedule with a 135-130 win Sunday over the Indiana Pacers, who remain on the outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

James added 15 rebounds and 11 assists in 52 minutes for the defending NBA champions, who ended the game with some drama as Tristan Thompson and James angrily exchanged words during a timeout in the second overtime.

Kyrie Irving made four free throws in the final 16.5 seconds and Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Cleveland stayed within a half-game of Boston for the top spot in the East. The Cavs visit the Celtics on Wednesday night.

WARRIORS 139, WIZARDS 115: Stephen Curry hit nine 3-pointers and scored 42 points and also dished out eight assists, and Golden State moved closer to locking up the Western Conference’s top playoff seed by beating Washington in Oakland, California.

SPURS 109, JAZZ 103: Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and seven assists, and host San Antonio held off Utah in a matchup of postseason-bound teams.

The Jazz closed to 102-98 on Joe Johnson’s 16-footer with 2:06 remaining, capping a 10-0 run. Leonard then blocked a shot by 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert to help San Antonio preserve the victory.

HORNETS 113, THUNDER 101: Kemba Walker scored 29 points to help Charlotte overcome Russell Westbrook’s sixth straight triple-double, in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook finished with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

It was Westbrook’s 40th triple-double of the season, putting him one behind Oscar Robertson’s NBA record of 41, set during the 1961-62 season.

MAVERICKS 109, BUCKS 105: Harrison Barnes scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lift Dallas to a win in Milwaukee.

LAKERS 108, GRIZZLIES 103: D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and three Los Angeles players had double-doubles in a victory over Memphis in Los Angeles.

BULLS 117, PELICANS 110: Jimmy Butler scored 39 points and Chicago sustained its playoff push with a victory in New Orleans.

Chicago took sole possession of seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

RAPTORS 113, 76ERS 105: Serge Ibaka scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 17 as Toronto registered its ninth straight home victory against Philadelphia.

NUGGETS 116, HEAT 113: Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points, Nikola Jokic and Wilson Chandler each added 19, and Denver won in Miami.

NETS 91, HAWKS 82: Brook Lopez scored 29 points, Jeremy Lin had 15, and Brooklyn spoiled Paul Millsap’s return to the lineup by beating Atlanta in New York.

