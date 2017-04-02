TAMPA, Fla. — Adam Erne scored twice and Ondrej Palat added a power-play goal and two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Sunday night.

Brayden Point scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to break a 2-2 tie, and Braydon Coburn and Anton Stralman also had goals for Tampa Bay. Backup Peter Budaj made 23 saves to help the Lightning move within three points of the idle Ottawa Senators, who hold the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Gemel Smith, Jason Spezza and Brett Ritchie scored for Dallas, and Esa Lindell assisted on all three goals.

PENGUINS 3, HURRICANES 2: Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary scored power-play goals, Scott Wilson picked up his eight of the season and Pittsburgh held off Carolina in Pittsburgh.

Matt Murray finished with 33 saves for the Penguins, who moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

RANGERS 4, FLYERS 3: Oscar Lindberg and Chris Kreider scored 2:09 apart midway through the third period, and New York held on to beat Philadelphia for its first win at home in six weeks.

CAPITALS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2: Braden Holtby stopped 35 shots, Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist and Washington held on for a win in Columbus, Ohio.

T.J. Oshie and Matt Niskanen also scored for the Capitals, who improved to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Washington, with a league-best 112 points, leads Pittsburgh by five points in the Metropolitan Division.

SHARKS 3, CANUCKS 1: Tomas Hertl scored twice in the first period and Martin Jones made 29 saves as San Jose won in Vancouver, British Columbia, after losing Joe Thornton to an apparent injury to his left leg.

ISLANDERS 4, SABRES 2: Anders Lee scored third-period goals a little more than five minutes apart, and New York overcame the absence of captain John Tavares to stay in the playoff hunt with a win in Buffalo, New York.

WILD 5, AVALANCHE 2: Erik Haula had a goal and an assist, Devan Dubnyk stopped 30 shots and Minnesota won at home.

BLUES 4, PREDATORS 1: Alexander Steen scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second period, David Perron had a goal and two assists, and St. Louis won at home.

NOTES

FLYERS: Goalie Michal Neuvirth was released from the hospital and is resting at home, a day after collapsing in his crease during a game against New Jersey.

