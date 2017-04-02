TUESDAY

Fly-Tying Class, 6:30 p.m. in Yarmouth

The Gray Ghost Fly Tyers will meet at First Parish Congregational Church and learn from Terry Walsh, a grandmaster fly-tying instructor who will be tying Chouinard’s wet fly, named for Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia. To learn more, call 615-4804.

SATURDAY

Appalachian Trail Club meeting, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Lewiston

The Maine Appalachian Trail Club is holding its annual meeting at Bates College’s Pettengill Hall. Topics include conservation stories from The Trust for Public Land and the Appalachian Trail, trail maintenance workshops, and management of trail use. For more information, go to matc.org.

UPCOMING

Community Garden, 4:30 p.m. April 13 in Augusta

Viles Arboretum invites anyone who would like to participate in its community gardens program to attend an information meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The garden will have a large number of plots for vegetables, herbs and flowers. It’s proven to be a great way to learn from others, trade seeds and plants and meet other gardeners. The arboretum provides watering cans, mulch, water and hoses, some implements and tilled garden plots. Learn more at vilesarboretum.org.

Event listings can be sent to [email protected]

