The Maine Red Claws will open a best-of-three NBA Development League playoff series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The series then will shift to the Portland Expo for Game 2 on Monday, April 10, at 8 p.m. The Expo will not be available for basketball next weekend because it is hosting the 48th annual Portland Home Show.

Game 3, if necessary, will be at the Expo on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m.

On Friday, the Red Claws (29-21) clinched the D-League’s Atlantic Division title for the third consecutive year. They will be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Fort Wayne (30-20) is seeded third after finishing second to Raptors 905 in the Central Division.

The Eastern Conference’s other first-round series pits Ontario-based Raptors 905 against Canton.

Tickets for games at the Expo go on sale this week. The Red Claws have yet to win a playoff game in franchise history (0-6).

