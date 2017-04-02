ORONO — Tyler Schwanz doubled home two runs as the University of Maine baseball team scored seven times in the second inning on its way to an 8-5 win over UMass-Lowell in an America East game Sunday.

Maine (7-15, 1-2 America East) batted around in the second inning and scored three runs off hit-by-pitches with the bases loaded. The double by Schwanz made it 5-1, and Caleb Kerbs followed with a two-run single.

Cody Laweryson earned the win, striking out four in 21/3 shutout innings of relief.

UMass-Lowell fell to 12-11 overall, 3-2 in America East.

BATES SWEEPS COLBY: Anthony Telesca threw seven shutout innings to lead the Bobcats (7-5, 3-0 NESCAC) to a 12-0 win in nine innings over the Mules (3-10, 0-3) in the second game of a doubleheader in Waterville.

Brendan Fox hit a bases-clearing double as part of a six-run fourth inning to lead Bates to a 9-4 win in seven innings in the first game.

WHEATON SWEEPS USM: Matt Cook singled home two runs as part of a four-run eighth inning as the Lyons (10-6) rallied for an 8-6 win over the Huskies (7-7) in the first game of a doubleheader in Norton, Massachusetts.

The Lyons won the second game 5-3, scoring all five runs in the top of the seventh as Jared Sharkey hit a grand slam to give Wheaton a 4-3 lead.

SOFTBALL

BOWDOIN SPLITS WITH TRINITY: Marisa O’Toole hit a two-run homer as part of a six-run fifth inning as the Polar Bears (12-6, 1-1 NESCAC) won the second game of a doubleheader in Hartford, Connecticut.

Trinity (9-6, 1-1) won the first game, 7-3.

HAWKS SWEEP MONKS: Megan Ricci scored on a sacrifice fly by Isabella Russo in the bottom of the eighth to give the Hawks (6-5, 2-0 GNAC) a 6-5 win over the Monks (3-8, 0-1) in the second game of a doubleheader in New Haven, Connecticut.

Amaria Sharon threw a shutout to lead the Hawks to a 4-0 win in the second game.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UNE 14, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 13: Jocelyn Davee scored three goals, including the winner three minutes into overtime, to lift the Nor’easters (5-5, 2-1 CCC) over the Golden Bears (3-7, 0-2) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Korinne Bohunsky forced overtime for UNE, scoring with 38 seconds left in regulation.

COLBY 12, WESLEYAN 6: Sasha Fritts had three goals and two assists and the Mules (5-3, 3-2 NESCAC) scored four straight goals to start the second half against the Cardinals (6-3, 2-2) in Waterville.

TRINITY 12, BOWDOIN 7: Allie Barrett and Clare Lyne each scored four goals as the Bantams (9-1, 5-0 NESCAC) pulled away from the Polar Bears (6-2, 3-2) in Brunswick.

MEN’S LACROSSE

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 9, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7: Nicholas Beauchamp scored two goals in the third quarter and the Golden Bears (2-8, 2-0 CC) pulled away from the Nor’easters (6-4, 1-2) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

BATES 19, HAMILTON 10: Charlie Fay scored five goals, while Kyle Weber and Andrew Melvin each had three as the sixth-ranked Bobcats (8-0, 5-0 NESCAC) beat the Continentals (3-6, 1-4) in Lewiston.

