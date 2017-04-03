MID COAST HOSPITAL

Jaelyn Marie Mills, born March 27 to Shawn Michael Mills and Monica Paulene Miller of Bath. Grandparents are Rose Miller of Bath, Kathy Rose of Litchfield and Jody Mills of Wiscasset. Great-grandparents are Barbara and Jack Page of Dresden and Amanda Fogg of Wiscasset.

SOUTHERN MAINE HEALTH CARE

Grace Marie Sullivan, born Oct. 26 to Monica Bertrand and Jamie Sullivan of Sanford. Grandparents are John and Terry Sullivan and Donna Bertrand, all of Sanford, and Lionel Dumont of North Berwick.

TREE OF LIFE NATUROPATHIC & MIDWIFERY CARE

Bay Trafton Merrick, was born at home March 27 to Allison Trafton Merrick and Edward “Ned” Merrick of Freeport.

