PORTLAND

Churches raise $56,500 for Haiti quake victims

Catholic churches throughout the Diocese of Portland recently raised $56,500 to support the long-term efforts of Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities USA as they provide aid to victims after the widespread destruction of Hurricane Matthew in Haiti last October.

The funds will be used to continue and expand the relief work of CRS and CCUSA. The response has included providing emergency shelters, hygiene kits, hand-washing stations, financial assistance to families in need, and living supplies such as kitchen utensils and buckets. Helping with the rebuilding of destroyed homes and restoring lost agricultural fields are projects that are expected to take years to complete.

To donate to the relief effort, go to www.crs.org or www.catholiccharitiesusa.org or call 877-435-7277.

FREEPORT

High schooler’s drawing honored in state contest

A drawing by Freeport High School student Min Wu has been named best of show in the Maine competition of the 2017 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest.

The judging was held at the flagship L.L. Bean store in Freeport on March 22, and it was followed by an award ceremony March 25 celebrating all awardees.

Wu’s entry was chosen from 468 pieces received from 10 schools and groups throughout Maine. The Maine Best of Show artwork will now be entered in the national contest in Charleston, South Carolina, on April 21. Wu’s artwork will be included in an exhibit that will tour the United States next year.

The first-place national winning design will be used to create the Federal Junior Duck Stamp that costs $5, with proceeds supporting environmental education.

WELLS

Strong academics earn senior a Principal’s Award

Wells High School senior Alyssa Loukola will receive the 2017 Principal’s Award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, in recognition of her academic achievement and citizenship.

Loukola was selected for the award by Principal Eileen Sheehy, who said that “Alyssa leads by example in her volunteer work, her kindness to others and her commitment. She is most deserving of this recognition that honors achievement and citizenship.”

Assistant Principal Josh Gould added, “As a recipient of this award, Alyssa is among a select group of very talented, dedicated and motivated students from WHS. She is an outstanding example of scholarship and leadership.”

Throughout her high school career, Loukola has maintained high honor status, receiving numerous academic awards, and has distinguished herself in the classroom, the arts and on the athletic fields.

Students who embody school values are praised

Wells Elementary School held a Breakfast of Champions recently to honor 53 students who demonstrated the school’s core values in interacting with their fellow students and school staff during the month of January and early February.

Those honored at the breakfast include Kendall Ball, Lacey Baxter, Ava Belanger, Halle Bohn, Nathan Bohn, Christopher Buckley, London Chadwick, Katelyn Chase, Tory Chase, Luke Chrimes, Joshua Corbett, Kylie Corbett, Kaitlyn Daly, Wyatt DeVoe, Caroline Dufort, Summer Durham, Logan Eldridge, Anthony Ferragamo, Tanner Fifield, Cole Gauthier, Molly Graffam, Colby Haskell, Malina Hoffman, Kayana Jacobson-Theriault, Annaliese Latulippe, Genevieve Latulippe, Aiden Lear-Lapierre, Emma Grace Lear-Lapierre, Autumn Leslie, Lia Lord-Rozeff, Chloe Madsen, Maren Maxon, Noah McDonough, Elliott Meggs, Austin Mills, Colin Moody, Emily Morrell, Grayson Mosher, Carolyn Nichols, Bobby Quint, Isabella Randle, Kayla Rollins, Jacoby Ryder, Grace Seguin, Owen Shangraw, Thomas Spencer, Camden Springer, Savannah Tardiff, Molly Tavares, Addison Townsend, Olivia Townsend, Carson Vennard and Kaylee Webber.

Following the breakfast, which parents and younger siblings attended, WES Principal Christopher Roche and Mr. Spinney greeted each student and presented them with a certificate of recognition, plus a special sticker to wear throughout the school day.

Senior’s volunteer effort prompts letter from Obama

Wells High School senior Emma Clarrage recently was honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for exemplary volunteer service.

Clarrage received the recognition for her 197 hours of volunteer community service. As of March, she had reached 223 hours of service.

Along with a certificate, Clarrage received a letter from former President Barack Obama, congratulating her for her efforts.

The school nominated Clarrage last fall for national honors in recognition of her volunteer service, including time spent volunteering at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H.

BANGOR

All-star basketball games net $40,000 for charity

The 37th annual Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games have raised $40,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine, through an event sponsored by the Maine McDonald’s Owner/Operator Association and organized by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches.

The event recognized and provided awards to the state’s best senior high school basketball players, coaches and scholar-athletes.

At an All-Star Awards Banquet March 10, the Maine McDonald’s Spirit of the Game Awards went to Chad Perry of Narraguagus High School and Rusty Wilkins of Mt. Ararat High School.

The award honors two high school basketball team members who embody the spirit of the sport of basketball, exemplify sportsmanship, support and inspire their teammates and coaching staff, and have overcome obstacles or boundaries. Each winner received a plaque and a $500 Spirit Scholarship.

Isabelle DeTroy of Gray-New Gloucester High School and William Strauch of Dexter Regional High School were the recipients of the 2017 Maine All-State Academic Scholarships. They each received a $2,000 scholarship for their college education, provided by the Maine McDonald’s Owner/Operator Association and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine.

Share