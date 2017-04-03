MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Roast pork supper with mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls and dessert. 5 to 6:30 p.m. VFW Post No. 832, 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland. 767-2575. $7.

THURSDAY

Breakfast buffet luncheon, featuring French toast, sausage, eggs and home fries. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $6.50, $5 donation for those over 60. Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, 22 Town Farm Road, Hallowell. Entertainment by Swingtime.

Community meal, free. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, also featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices from $5 to $13. Fresh bread also sold for $2. 797-2487.

St. Anne’s Council of the Knights of Columbus baked haddock dinner, featuring mashed potatoes, peas, coleslaw, dinner rolls, beverages and dessert. 5 to 6:30 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Hall, 299 Main St., Gorham. $9; $5 for children ages 6 to 12; free for those 5 and under. Cheese pizza, beverages and dessert are $5 for all ages.

SATURDAY

Roasted turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, bread, desserts and beverages. 4:45 to 6 p.m. Highland Lake Grange, Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. $8, $4 for ages 12 and under. 854-2379.

