SOUTH PORTLAND

Bus trip to see Red Sox scheduled for Patriots Day

The South Portland Parks and Recreation Department is offering a family trip to see the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays for an 11 a.m. game on April 17 for their annual Patriots Day game at Fenway Park.

Transportation is being provided by Northeast Charter and Tour Co., with a bus departing at 7:30 a.m. from the South Portland Community Center and returning about 5:30 p.m.

Seats are located in Section 2, the right field grandstand area. Each person is limited to six tickets. Children age 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Alcohol is not permitted on the bus and all registrants must ride the bus to and from the game. We will stop for dinner on the way home from the game.

The $70 fee includes game ticket and transportation; dinner cost is on your own.

Registration is required by calling 767-7650 or going to www.southportland.org.

WEST KENNEBUNK

Animal Welfare Society hosting 2 programs

The Animal Welfare Society will host the following events this week at 46 Holland Road:

A Furry Tales Story & Adventure Hour for preschoolers will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the Humane Education Room. Children are invited to discover the exciting world of animals with stories, playtime, crafts, songs, movement and animal time. The event is free, though donations are appreciated.

A Drop-In Puppy Social Hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, offering a time of socialization for dogs who are 6 months or younger and under 30 pounds. AWS’ trainers will be on hand to facilitate and provide training information for a $12 fee. No advance registration is needed.

For more details, call 985-3244, ext. 111.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Palm Sunday concert will feature organ, piano

A Palm Sunday concert, featuring Geoffrey Wieting on organ and piano, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport, 141 North St.

Wieting’s music selections will be played on the church’s 1854 E.&G.G. Hook organ and will include works by Ulrich, Bach, Franck and Guilmant. Selections on piano will be by Widor, Vierne and Scott Joplin. There will also be a piano duet with Joyce Painter Rice.

For more details, call 967-3897.

SACO

Acoustic Country Jam will include coffee, raffle

There will be an Acoustic Country Jam from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Saco Grange Hall No. 53, at 168 North St.

There will be free coffee and a 50/50 raffle.

Suggested donation is $5 at the door.

For more details, call 831-5784 or email [email protected]

SPRINGVALE

County job fair will feature more than 90 employers

The seventh annual York County Regional Job Fair will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Nasson Community Center, at 457 Main St.

More than 90 employers will be recruiting. Job seekers and career changers will have the opportunity to speak with recruiters working to immediately fill open positions in manufacturing, health care, retail, military, defense contracting, aviation, hospitality, insurance, construction and services.

For more details, visit www.mainecareercenter.gov or call Dawn Self-Cooper at 324-5460.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Spring Dance will benefit alumni scholarship fund

A benefit Spring Dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Duffy’s Tavern and Grill at 168 Saco Ave.

The event will feature music from the 1950s to present, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, cash bar and table reservations for parties of 10.

Cost is $10. Proceeds are to benefit the OOB Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.

For more details, call 423-2975.

YORK

Light It Up Blue will raise funds for 2 autism charities

York Harbor Inn will host its fourth annual Light It Up Blue benefit, to raise money and awareness for local Maine autism charities, from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Yorkshire Ballroom and Oceanview Dining Room.

This year’s event will benefit two local groups: Waban’s Fraser-Ford Child Development Center will receive 75 percent of the profits to benefit the building of its Autism Therapy Wing, and Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, a local program that provides autism service dogs, will receive 25 percent of the proceeds.

The event will include dancing, raffles, a silent auction, cash bar and refreshments.

Suggested donation is $10 and $25 for families.

BRUNSWICK

Used book sale will benefit health career scholarship

The Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary Used Book Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Merrymeeting Plaza, at 147 Bath Road.

Thousands of gently used books have been donated and sorted and will be available at bargain prices.

Proceeds will benefit the Herb Paris Health Career Scholarship Fund and other hospital projects.

KITTERY

Easter Egg Hunt will include Easter Bunny, live rabbits

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday at Shapleigh School Field, at 43 Stevenson Road.

The first hunt, for ages 2-5, begins at 9 a.m. and will be followed at 10 a.m. by a hunt for children ages 6-10.

Children will be able to meet the Easter Bunny and take a photo.

The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will have rabbits in the gymnasium for children to pet, and there will be coffee from Aroma Joe’s and food for sale with all proceeds going to the NHSPCA.

The egg hunt will be canceled in the event of inclement weather, but indoor activities will be held.

Parental supervision is mandatory. The event is free. No preregistration required.

For more details, call 439-3800 or visit www.kittery communitycenter.org.

