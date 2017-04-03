With the Patriots this offseason, it’s been best to expect the unexpected.

For a team that’s usually boring during the offseason, the Patriots have been one of the busiest teams over the last month. We saw trends, which Bill Belichick and his staff have developed over the years, thrown out the window when the Patriots signed a big-name free agent (Stephon Gilmore) on the first day of free agency and then trade away their first-round pick for a rising wide receiver (Brandin Cooks).

That notion was only reinforced on Monday when Adrian Peterson traveled to Gillette Stadium for a visit with the Patriots. On the surface, Peterson and the Patriots never made much sense, but it adds another chapter in this un-Patriots-like offseason.

Peterson, 32, is an aging running back, who has only played 20 games over the last three seasons combined. He played in only three games last year due to a knee injury (torn right meniscus). He averaged 1.9 yards per carry, rushing for 72 yards in a disappointing 2016 campaign.

With LeGarrette Blount still a free agent, the Patriots could use a bigger running back. At the moment, the Patriots have Dion Lewis, James White, Rex Burkhead and D.J. Foster in the fold at the position. After giving Burkhead a one-year, $3.15 million deal, it’s thought that he could factor into that starting back position. Lewis should also see plenty of action on first and second down like he has over the past two seasons.

One big question with Peterson is if he fits on the field. A big reason why it was thought that he doesn’t is due to ball security. When it comes to Belichick and running backs, it’s all about ball security. The biggest on-the-field concern with this seven-time Pro Bowler and 2012 MVP is fumbles. Peterson leads all running backs in fumbles (39) since entering the NFL in 2007.

That’s not including the playoffs. In five playoff games, Peterson’s fumbled three times. After seeing the way Stevan Ridley was treated after fumbling (he had to hold onto a football on the sideline while inactive), it’s a surprise to see the Patriots show interest in Peterson. Of course, if the money is right, it doesn’t hurt to take a flyer on a former MVP.

The other elephant in the room is Peterson’s off the field issue. He only played one game in 2014 after being suspended after being indicted on charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child. Those charges came about after Peterson injured his 4-year-old son with a switch. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor reckless assault charge, was put on probation, fined and ordered to undergo 80 hours of community service.

That begs the question – would Patriots owner Robert Kraft sign off on the Patriots signing Peterson? Last week, the Boston Herald reported that the Patriots will not consider drafting Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who was caught on tape hitting a women.

In 2014, Patriots president Jonathan Kraft talked about the Peterson case.

“I just don’t get it, so it is hard to comment on,” Kraft said on the 98.5 The Sports Hub’s pregame show. “Other than the fact the way I was brought up and the way I brought my children is you don’t lay your hands on them. From where I sit it is completely unacceptable and as abhorrent as what we have been talking about [with Ray Rice]. It was interesting hearing some people raise a defense about it being cultural and I can’t comment on that.

“Everything I have heard about this makes you just physically uncomfortable as the other stuff we have talked about. And I think it is a real issue and in this case I think Adrian Peterson in his comments basically did say it is a thing he grew up with and is culturally what the norm is. I can’t comment on it because it is just so alien to me.”

Whether Peterson fits on or off the field with the Patriots can be debated, but his trip on Monday just adds another layer to this unusual Patriots offseason.

