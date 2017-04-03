WASHINGTON — Patrick Ewing will become the next basketball coach at Georgetown University, a person with knowledge of negotiations confirmed to The Washington Post.

The Georgetown legend came to an agreement to succeed John Thompson III as the program’s head coach after meeting with school officials in Washington on Monday. Ewing, 54, was in town with the Charlotte Hornets, for whom he currently works as associate head coach.

The Hornets play the Washington Wizards Tuesday night at Verizon Center, but Ewing is expected to leave the job in short order to begin the process of filling out his staff at Georgetown, as he attempts to revive the stagnant program he helped build into a national power as a player 30-plus years ago.

The hire is a sign that John Thompson II remains a powerful force within the school. There was little doubt Ewing would take this job if he didn’t have the blessing of the elder Thompson, for whom he played during a collegiate career that included three Final Fours – including the 1984 national championship – from 1982-85. Ewing went on to a Hall of Fame NBA career once the New York Knicks made him the top overall pick in the 1985 NBA draft.

Ewing’s son, Patrick Ewing Jr., served on John Thompson III’s staff as an assistant coach the last two seasons.

For the past 15 years, the elder Ewing has become a well-respected NBA assistant, serving on the staffs of Jeff and Stan Van Gundy with the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic before joining Clifford’s staff in Charlotte. He’s been interviewed for multiple NBA jobs, including for the Sacramento Kings vacancy last summer.

Share