I have owned a few newer motor vehicles in the last few years, and I keep getting letters in the mail saying that records indicate that I have not been in contact about having my vehicle service contract activated.

I keep getting these lousy letters, and I have spoken with different car dealerships. They all say they do not give out a customer’s personal information and that this all came from the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The bureau makes money by selling this information to third parties.

I think this is very wrong. I do not know which governor started this mess, but it should stop now. What is private information when I register my vehicle should be just that – between me and the state of Maine. Please, Gov. LePage, stop this nonsense now.

Bill Perreault

Brunswick

Share