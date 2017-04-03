Very little is known about College Club of Portland, a tiny, homespun organization formed almost 120 years ago by local college graduates who wanted to help girls who are high school seniors finance their education at the college of their choice.

Since I have been a member, I have watched my colleagues work hard every year without any other assistance, gathering the funds necessary to distribute 12 scholarships to all of the area high schools.

We are dedicated to our sisters, reaching out for our help in these hard-pressed financial times. This year, we will hold a fundraiser April 8 at St. Mary’s Church in Falmouth, which will donate its auditorium for “What’s Old is New Again,” presented by Couleur Collection. We would love to meet you there.

We’re thankful for all of the help in our quest to carry on this worthwhile tradition.

Elizabeth Bodner Cumiskey

Kennebunk

