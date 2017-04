Because of the reckless and false claims (via tweets) by No. 45 that Barack Obama had him wiretapped, which would be illegal, I believe Obama would have a very good defamation of character case if he chose to file a libel suit against No. 45.

If nothing else, the threat of such a suit might just help put a damper on No. 45’s outrageous twittering. (Sad.)

Edward Ezzard

Peaks Island

