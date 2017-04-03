Gas is getting a bit more expensive in Maine.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Maine gas stations shows the average price rose 2.1 cents to $2.26 per gallon last week. During that time the national average rose 4.3 cents to $2.32 per gallon.

The average price in Maine is 17.3 cents higher than it was a year ago, though 2.6 cents per gallon lower than it was a month ago.

GasTrac interactive: Find lowest gas prices in Maine by town, zip code

Share