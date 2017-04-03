OAKLAND, Calif. — Matt Shoemaker no longer thinks about that line drive that hit him above the right ear last September in Seattle.

He will make his first start since when he takes the ball for the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at Oakland – exactly six months to the day after his frightening injury. He now wears protective headgear.

Shoemaker underwent surgery to stop bleeding on his brain immediately after he was struck in the head by a line drive from the Mariners’ Kyle Seager on Sept. 4.

He was 9-13 with a 3.88 ERA in 27 starts and 160 innings last season before his season ended.

As far as the headgear, the 30-year-old is getting used to it. He debated using a clip to keep it in place, but realizes he might just have to readjust it the times he takes off his cap.

“Not too big of a deal,” he said. “You never want these kind of things to happen. But just get through it and get going again.”

WHITE SOX: Chicago postponed its season opener against the Tigers due to rain, and will make up the game Tuesday at 1:10 p.m., the team announced Monday afternoon.

Parking will be free for fans attending the game.

The announcement came 1 hour, 40 minutes after the Sox were scheduled to start their Opening Day game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A RECORD 29.8 percent of major leaguers at the start of the season were born outside the 50 states, topping the previous high of 29.2 percent in 2005.

The Dominican Republic led with 93 players, followed by Venezuela (77) and Cuba (23), the commissioner’s office said.

Venezuela topped its previous high of 66 in 2012 and Cuba matched its most, set last year.

Puerto Rico was fourth at 16, followed by Mexico (nine), Japan (eight), Canada (six), South Korea (four), Curacao and Nicaragua (four each), Panama (three), and Australia, Brazil and Colombia (two apiece). Aruba, Germany, Netherlands, Taiwan and the U.S. Virgin Islands had one each.

The 19 nations and territories are record, topping 18 in 1998 and last year.

