BALTIMORE — Mark Trumbo homered with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Monday for their seventh straight Opening Day victory.

Trumbo connected off Jason Grilli (0-1) on a 1-2 slider. When he reached the plate, the reigning major league home run king was drenched in water by teammates and cheered heartily by those remaining from a sellout crowd of 45,667.

Baltimore third-base coach Bobby Dickerson, left, celebrates with Mark Trumbo as he rounds third base after his solo homer in the 11th inning the Orioles' 3-2 win over Toronto on Monday. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The game was rematch of last year’s AL wild card playoff, won by Toronto 5-2 on an 11th-inning home run by Edwin Encarnacion. Though Encarnacion is now with Cleveland, the Blue Jays and Orioles haven’t changed much after tying for second in the AL East at 89-73.

The 25th opening day at Camden Yards produced a dramatic contest that began in the late afternoon and ended at dusk.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 1: Miguel Sano homered and drew the third bases-loaded walk for host Minnesota during a dreadful seventh inning for Kansas City’s bullpen as the Twins earned their first season-opening win in nine years.

ASTROS 3, MARINERS 0: Dallas Keuchel allowed two hits over seven innings while Luke Gregerson and Ken Giles completed the three-hitter as Houston opened with a win at home.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, REDS 3: Cesar Hernandez opened Philadelphia’s season with a homer while Jeremy Hellickson drove in a run with his first career triple in a win at Cincinnati.

Hernandez connected on Scott Feldman’s eighth pitch, and the Phillies held on for their first Opening Day victory in three years.

DODGERS 14, PADRES 3: Joc Pederson launched a grand slam and Los Angeles hit a franchise-record four home runs on Opening Day, leading Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers to a win at home.

Kershaw (1-0) allowed two runs – one earned – and two hits in seven innings, struck out eight and walked none.

METS 6, BRAVES 0: Noah Syndergaard pitched six sharp innings before leaving with a blister, Asdrubal Cabrera snapped a seventh-inning tie with a single and New York broke through following a pivotal replay reversal to win at home.

Syndergaard struck out seven in his first Opening Day start for New York.

NATIONALS 4, MARLINS 2: Adam Lind’s first swing as a member of the Nationals resulted in a pinch-hit, go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning while Bryce Harper went deep on Opening Day for the fifth time in his young career, leading a victory at Washington.

Stephen Strasburg (1-0) earned the win.

ROCKIES 7, BREWERS 5: Mark Reynolds homered, had three RBI and scored the tying run in a two-run seventh following two defensive lapses as Colorado won at Milwaukee.

INDIANS 8, RANGERS 5: Abraham Almonte hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run ninth inning, and Cleveland kicked off its American League championship defense by rallying for a win at Arlington, Texas.

Share