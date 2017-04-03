A man robbed the Nickelodeon Cinema in downtown Portland on Saturday and police arrested a suspect shortly after, charging him with the robbery.

On Saturday evening, a man handed a cashier at the cinema a note saying, “I have a gun, empty the drawer,” according to Portland police. He then left with cash.

Witnesses gave police a description of the robber, and a few minutes later, an officer saw a man matching that description, police said. The man, Dustin Palmer of Portland, ran away but was arrested soon after, according to police.

Police said they did not find any weapons on Palmer, but did find cash that they believe was stolen from the theater. Palmer has been charged with robbery.

Share