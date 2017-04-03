Air Force Airman 1st Class Ashley M. Libby has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in San Antonio, Texas, following an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Libby earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

After graduating in 2011 from Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham, Libby earned a bachelor’s degree in 2015 from the University of Maine at Farmington. She is the daughter of Jonathan Libby and Theresa Taylor-Libby and stepdaughter of Maureen Libby, all of Portland.

