Caroline Schoenbucher went 3 for 3 and drove in a school single-game record tying seven runs as the University of New England beat Eastern Nazarene 13-5 in the first game of a Commonwealth Coast Conference doubleheader at Quincy, Massachusetts.
Avery Alberghini and Sydney Helbrecht each went 3 for 4 as the Nor’easters (5-5, 1-1 CCC) broke open a 2-2 game with five runs in the second inning and three more in the third to open a 10-2 lead.
Katelyn Austin picked up the win, going 32/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits,
Eastern Nazarene won the nightcap, 5-3. Alberghini had a pair of hits for UNE, and Lauren Gerhard added a triple and drove in a run.
BASEBALL
DEAN 6, SMCC 4: The Seawolves took an early lead on Amos Herrin’s RBI double and a two-run double by Carter Chabot, but could not hold on in a loss at Franklin, Massachusetts.
Charlie Hallak suffered the loss in relief for the Seawolves, giving up a pair of runs on three hits, with one strikeout and two walks.
