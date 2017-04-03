Caroline Schoenbucher went 3 for 3 and drove in a school single-game record tying seven runs as the University of New England beat Eastern Nazarene 13-5 in the first game of a Commonwealth Coast Conference doubleheader at Quincy, Massachusetts.

Patrick Ewing, who is currently an associate coach with the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA, will become the head men's basketball coach at his alma mater, Georgetown. Associated Press/Nell Redmond Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Avery Alberghini and Sydney Helbrecht each went 3 for 4 as the Nor’easters (5-5, 1-1 CCC) broke open a 2-2 game with five runs in the second inning and three more in the third to open a 10-2 lead.

Katelyn Austin picked up the win, going 32/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits,

Eastern Nazarene won the nightcap, 5-3. Alberghini had a pair of hits for UNE, and Lauren Gerhard added a triple and drove in a run.

BASEBALL

DEAN 6, SMCC 4: The Seawolves took an early lead on Amos Herrin’s RBI double and a two-run double by Carter Chabot, but could not hold on in a loss at Franklin, Massachusetts.

Charlie Hallak suffered the loss in relief for the Seawolves, giving up a pair of runs on three hits, with one strikeout and two walks.

Share