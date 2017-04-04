A Finnish-American venture will build high-performance amphibious aircraft at Brunswick Landing, the latest aviation-related business to call the former Navy base home.

Atol USA is a joint venture between Finnish Atol Avion and a U.S.-based investor group. The company intends to establish its North American headquarters at Brunswick Landing as well as a production facility.

The company will make the Atol 650, a light sport aircraft, in a facility at the Brunswick Executive Airport. The airport is part of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, which is now overseen by the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority.

The Atol 650 is a small, lightweight plane constructed with a mix of carbon-fiber, aluminum, Kevlar and wood composites. Atol USA intends to deliver airplanes from the Brunswick factory by mid-2018.

“North America is the biggest aviation market with huge demand for seaplanes and we think Atol USA Inc. is the best and fastest solution for us to be able to serve our North American customers,” said Atol Avion co-founder Anssi Rekula in a written statement released Tuesday. The company’s operation in Finland will produce the planes for the rest of the world.

Atol USA joins a growing roster of aviation companies at Brunswick Landing that include aircraft manufacturers, maintenance companies and passenger carriers.

MRRA has invested in assets like composites equipment, welding shops and 3D printers to attract aircraft companies like Atol, said Steve Levesque, the authority’s executive director.

Other aviation companies, including One Aviation, Tempus Jets, Flight Level Aviation, MVP Aero, Brunswick Aviation Services and Maine Coastal Flight also operate from Brunswick Landing.

This story will be updated.

