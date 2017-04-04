LOS ANGELES — Harrison Ford will not face any penalties over mistakenly landing on a taxiway at a California airport earlier this year.

The Federal Aviation Administration will not fine Ford and the actor will retain his pilot’s license without restriction.

The FAA conducted a full investigation into the matter, according to Ford’s attorney, Stephen Hofer.

Ford mistakenly landed on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Feb. 13 after flying over an American Airlines jet waiting to take off.

“I’m the schmuck who landed on the taxiway,” Ford told an air traffic controller shortly after the landing.

