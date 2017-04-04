Eva Thompson has had good days since she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in the fall of 2013 — and she’s had bad ones.

Both of her children have been married in that time, and she’s taken several trips to Ireland with her husband. She’s an ordained, interfaith community minister and, when possible, likes to deliver Sunday sermons. After her diagnosis, and the initial rounds of surgery and chemotherapy, she even went seven months without evidence of the disease.

Sen. Roger Katz, left, R-Augusta, and Eva Thompson, who said she has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, talked to reporters about her support for L.D. 347 during a news conference on Tuesday on fourth floor of State House in Augusta. Staff photo by Joe Phelan

But the cancer did return and has metastasized to Thompson’s other organs. She’s still receiving chemotherapy, but worries about the side effects and the dwindling number of treatment options available for the advanced disease.

“Once the cancer came back in 2015, the trajectory was set,” said Thompson, 57, of Camden. “It’s just a matter of how much time you have left. I would say 2017 is likely to be my last year.”

Thompson wants to live as long as possible, she said during an interview this week, but given that she could face a slow, painful death from the disease, she’s supporting L.D. 347, a bill in the Maine Legislature that would allow dying patients to be prescribed lethal drugs.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta and announced in a news conference at the State House Tuesday, is similar to a law passed by Vermont in 2013. It’s also similar to a bill that was narrowly rejected by the Maine Legislature in 2015.

Under the proposed law, patients who are ill and deemed by their doctors to be within six months of death could request medication that would hasten their deaths. They would be required to make two, separate verbal requests for the medication, at least 15 days apart, and also sign a written request, among other steps. Two disinterested witnesses would also have to sign that request, vouching that the patient understands it and does not appear to be under duress or undue influence.

Physicians and pharmacists would not be required to grant those requests, according to the bill, and physicians are not allowed to end a patient’s life by lethal injection or other means.

“The premise of the law is simple: that a competent adult ought to have control of his or her life generally free of government interference,” Katz said in an interview. “It’s a libertarian ideal that we honor in Maine in many ways. People have the right to make medical decisions for themselves and also have the right to refuse treatment.”

Two years ago, Katz’ death with dignity bill was defeated by the senate in a close, 18-17 vote. It was opposed by various religious and medical groups, including the Maine Medical Association, which represents physicians and argued that helping someone die runs counter to a doctor’s code of ethics. Maine voters also rejected a right-to-die proposal during a referendum vote in 2000.

But several other states have passed so-called “death with dignity” laws, including Oregon in 1997 and more recently Vermont, California, Colorado and Washington state. Katz said he is reintroducing the legislation this year because he’s been encouraged by those other states.

“The biggest reason for optimism is we have two more years of experience of the bill being in place in other states, Oregon and Vermont,” Katz said. “It’s two more years of the law working well, of some people’s end of life being easier than it would be otherwise. That’s the major difference. And it only lost by a vote (in Maine) last time. It was close.”

Thompson, the Camden cancer patient, also spoke at the news conference announcing Katz’ bill Tuesday. In an interview Monday, she said she doesn’t know if or when she would take the lethal drugs, but that having them would still give her comfort.

“I’ve known right from the time I was diagnosed, I don’t want to go to the end (experiencing) great suffering and misery and loss of independence and quality of life,” Thompson said. “I don’t want to have to spend time worrying about how the end will go and how much pain I will be in. I have limited time, having the drug on hand would be very reassuring, and once I had the drug I could stop thinking about it.”

At least one lawmaker, Sen. Paul Davis R-Sangerville, has already announced his opposition to the latest iteration of the death-with-dignity bill. Davis held his own press conference opposing the measure on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

Charles Eichacker — 621-5642

[email protected]

Twitter: @ceichacker

Share