I write to support a filibuster of the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, both because a filibuster is appropriate and because, in my view, Judge Gorsuch is not qualified, despite his credentials, for a seat on the court.

First, this nomination was “stolen” from the previous president by Sen. Mitch McConnell, who refused to even give Judge Merrick Garland a hearing or a vote.

Secondly, the involvement of Russia in the election that resulted in the presidency of Judge Gorsuch’s appointer, Donald Trump, is under investigation by Congress and the FBI. Should Russian President Vladimir Putin be nominating judges to our Supreme Court? Wouldn’t it be better to see how those investigations turn out before we award Russia with a lifetime appointment to our Supreme Court?

Neil Gorsuch is also a judge who obviously lacks even an ounce of compassion. In the “frozen trucker” case, he justified the firing of a trucker who drove himself to safety in subzero (i.e., life-threatening) temperatures, leaving a locked trailer of meat in the breakdown lane. He gave a sample of how he would interpret laws intended and passed by legislatures to provide a modicum of protection for workers. He did the same thing with disabled children, ignoring the intent of a statute that is designed to provide a reasonable education for children with disabilities.

Why would we put such a person on a court that decides the fates of millions of children and workers? Because he went to a good law school and made millions as a lawyer? His time on the U.S. Court of Appeals has revealed what kind of judge he is and what kind of a person he is. I urge our senators to vote “no” on the confirmation of Judge Gorsuch.

Toby Hollander, Esq.

member, Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Portland

Share