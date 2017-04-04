OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook matched Oscar Robertson’s single-season record with his 41st triple-double and helped the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-79 on Tuesday night.

Westbrook clinched his seventh straight triple-double on an assist to Taj Gibson with 9:17 left in the third quarter. The crowd stood and chanted “MVP! MVP!” long after the assist. He later waved to the crowd after play stopped. He finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

Robertson set the record during the 1961-62 season, and Westbrookcan break it Wednesday in Memphis. Westbrook also moved into a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for fourth on the career list with his 78th triple-double.

Enes Kanter scored 17 points for the Thunder, who posted their largest victory margin of the season.

Michael Beasley scored 14 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks.

CAVALIERS 122, MAGIC 102: LeBron James notched his second straight triple-double, Kevin Love scored 28 and host Cleveland warmed up for a big game in Boston by dropping 18 3-pointers on Orlando.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points and J.R. Smith 19 for the Cavs, who made nine 3s and scored 43 in the third quarter to turn a tight game into a blowout and beat Orlando for the 17th straight time.

Cleveland moved into a tie with the Celtics atop the Eastern Conference.

PACERS 108, RAPTORS 90: Paul George scored 18 of his 35 points in the third quarter and the desperate Pacers rallied from a 19-point, first-half deficit to blow out Toronto at Indianapolis, ending a four-game losing streak.

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points for Toronto.

WIZARDS 118, HORNETS 111: John Wall scored 14 of his 23 points in the third quarter, and Washington hurt Charlotte’s playoff chances with a win at home.

Kemba Walker scored 37 points, but the All-Star guard went cold in the third quarter along with the rest of the Hornets.

KNICKS 100, BULLS 91: Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points, and host New York ended Chicago’s four-game winning streak.

Courtney Lee had 14 points for the Knicks Maurice Ndour had 13 points and 12 boards.

NETS 141, 76ERS 118: Brook Lopez and Jeremy Lin each scored 16 points to lead visiting Brooklyn to a rare rout.

The Nets matched a franchise record for points in a first half with 81.

NUGGETS 134, PELICANS 131: Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and Denver eliminated host New Orleans from playoff contention.

