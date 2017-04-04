OAKLAND — Jennifer McGee, principal of Atwood Primary School, has been announced as the 2017 Principal of the Year by the state nonprofit group assisting top school officials.

The Maine Principals’ Association named McGee as its principal of the year during a surprise school assembly Tuesday morning at the Atwood school, which serves kindergarten through second grade students and has a preschool program for 4-year-olds.

Gary Smith, superintendent of Oakland-based Regional School Unit 18, said McGee deserved the association’s award as she epitomizes the district’s mission to focus on every student at every school, every day.

“She’s a great administrator,” Smith said.

Dick Durost, executive director of the Maine Principals’ Association, said McGee was chosen for the energy and climate she had brought to the school with her leadership.

“When you walk into a special place, you know it’s a special place,” Durost said during the assembly. “I have to tell you, about 30 seconds into my visit here today, I could tell this was a very special place.”

McGee has served as principal of the Atwood school since 2009. Before that, she was the principal at Belgrade Central School.

